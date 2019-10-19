|
William (Willie) Meserve, 61, of Clarks Summit, passed away Wednesday at home after an illness.
An avid sports fan, Willie was loyal to the Philadelphia Phillies, New England Patriots and Penn State Nittany Lions. He was also a self-taught harmonica player. Adored by his family, he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Heather Carpenter and husband, Matt, of Clarks Summit; Ariana Meserve, of Clarks Summit; and Grant Meserve and wife, Julie Kester, of Jermyn; and three grandchildren, Wesley, Trinity and Azella Carpenter, all who lived with their grandpa.
His family wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire Allied Hospice staff, especially Dan and Tammy, for the amazing care and compassion given to Willie throughout his illness.
Willie's life will be celebrated on Nov. 16 at the family home beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 19, 2019