William O. Donath, 93, of South Abington Twp., died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Marge Sorino Donath.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Otto and Miriam Andrake Donath, Bill was proud to call himself a Johnson graduate and happily attended many reunions. He was honored to be a United States Navy veteran, serving as a seaman first class during WW2 in the Pacific. He loved to entertain people by singing and spent years as a member of various local singing groups. He also loved to golf - belonging to Emanon Country Club for more than 50 years. But more than anything Bill loved his family and cherished every moment he spent with them, especially his Dolly Mama.
Bill was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish and, before his retirement, he worked as a general contractor for Lloyd Homes.
Also surviving are a daughter, Leslie Graham and her husband, Michael, Newton Twp.; and three grandchildren, Ryan D. Hughes, Scott Twp.; and Zachary M. and Alexa M. Graham, both of Newton Twp.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Hughes, in 2008; as well as two brothers, Herbert and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow with military honors at Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday morning from 8 to 9:30 at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2019