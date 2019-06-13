Home

Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
William P. Gillette Obituary
William P. Gillette, 79, Carbondale, died Tuesday at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late Joseph and Marion O'Connor Gillette, he was a United States Army veteran. During his work career, Bill was employed as a police officer, constable and real estate agent and was a volunteer fireman.

He had a quick wit and sharp tongue, whose conversation was colorful and unfiltered. He loved his New York Yankees, his dog, Blinker, time spent with friends at the mall, flea market and in North Carolina, when he lived there, and enjoyed spending time watching birds and squirrels enjoy nature.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center staff for their care, comfort and the dignified escort they provided him upon his passing.

He is survived by three sons, William Gillette and wife, Debbie, Waymart; Jeff Gillette and wife, Michele, Vandling; Steven Gillette and wife, Becky, Carbondale; four daughters, Lynn Stottlemire, Carbondale; Lisa Harach and husband, Lee, Simpson; Lori Gillette, Carbondale; Carol Gillette, Carbondale; grandchildren, Larry, Brianna, Jaime, Janel, Megan, Michael, Julianna, Billy, Tanner, Kady, Kacy, Kary, Kassandra and Gianna; great-grandchildren, Emma, Austin, Jase and Laynie; a brother, Thomas Gillette, Carbondale; two sisters, Linda Matoushek, Pleasant Mount; Renee Wetherington, Waymart.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Gillette; the mother of his children, Ann Wagner Gillette; and siblings, Joseph Gillette Jr., Fred Gillette, Rosemarie Walitis, Robert Gillette, John Gillette, Carol Sekelsky, Richard Gillette, Jimmy Gillette, Edward Gillette and Gary Gillette.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors will be private at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019
