William P. "Bill" Jordan, M.D., 79, a prominent East Stroudsburg general surgeon, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Nancy (Connors) Jordan of Clearfield, Pa. They were married May 3, 1969, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past spring.
Born Nov. 15, 1939, in Olyphant, Pa., the son of the late William J. and Angela (Moran) Jordan, Bill received his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Scranton in 1961. He received a master's degree in immunology from American University, Washington, D.C., in 1963. Bill earned his medical degree at the University of Ottawa School of Medicine in 1967. He served a one-year internship at St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he met his wife Nancy, a registered nurse. He completed a four-year general surgery residency at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, in 1972.
Dr. Jordan served in the military as a general surgeon on active duty with the United States Army. He was distinguished as the chief of surgery at the Cutler Army Hospital at Fort Devens, Mass., and was praised for his surgical judgment and meticulous technical competence. Upon completing his military service with a rank of lieutenant colonel, he and his family moved to East Stroudsburg in 1980 to begin in private medical practice.
Dr. Jordan played a prominent role in the Pocono Medical Center community, having served as chief of surgery for over 10 years. He was an early advocate recognizing the need for a regional cancer treatment in the Poconos. Dr. Jordan was awarded the prestigious Physician of the Year award in 2009.
He truly loved his work and will be remembered as a gentle, caring and compassionate surgeon. He helped countless patients and treated their families as his own. A consummate professional, Dr. Jordan served as a loyal colleague, skilled mentor, and kind friend to all of those who had the privilege of working by his side. He reluctantly retired in 2013 after 33 years of practice in East Stroudsburg.
A selfless and devoted family man, Bill was happiest spending time at home with his wife and five children. He was a lifelong car enthusiast and will be lovingly remembered for his automotive pursuits. He was a member of the Church of St. Matthew in East Stroudsburg.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy; and his children, Kathleen Linscott and her husband, Ben, of Eagle, Colo.; Michael Jordan and his wife, Hilary, of Charlotte, Vt,; Timothy Jordan and his wife, Jennifer, of Hagerstown, Md.; Brian Jordan, Esq. and his wife, Meghan, of Nazareth, Pa.; and Christopher Jordan, of Washington, D.C.; his grandchildren, Noah Jordan, Jake Linscott, Miles Jordan, Maggie Linscott, Molly Jordan and Luke Jordan.
He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Jordan and his wife, Barbara; and his sister, Mary Kay Jordan, all of Scranton, Pa.; his brother-in-law, James Connors and his wife, Joan, of Olney, Md.; his nephews, Thomas Jordan, M.D., Peter Jordan, Ed.D., Brian Connors and Michael Connors.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth St., Stroudsburg.
A Mass service will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish (St. Patrick Site), 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, Pa. Friends and family may visit to pay respects from 9 to 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Burial and graveside services will follow the mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Olyphant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019