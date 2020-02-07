|
William P. Ogden, 85, of Scranton, died Wednesday at home surrounded by his family. His wife of 46 years is Barbara Ciccone Ogden.
Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Mary Berry Ogden, he was a tireless and hardworking employee of Quality Buildings until retirement. William enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and playing cards. He was dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved deeply.
Also surviving are three sons, Mark and wife, Gina, Missouri; Gregory and wife, Jennifer; and Jeffery and companion, Kathleen; a daughter, D'Anna VanBuskirk and husband, David, all of Scranton; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, John J. Ogden Jr. and wife, Elsie; sister, Jean Marie Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert J. Ogden; and six sisters, Mary Ellen McKeon, Elizabeth Fasulo, Ruth Mezick, Mildred Cortese, Margaret Graff-Price and Eleanor Grant.
The family would like to thank Home Health Care Professionals, especially Joan Stedenfeld and Kathy Farley, for their outstanding care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HHCP, 940 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Eynon, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020