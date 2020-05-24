Home

Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609) 646-3400
William Pearce Obituary
William Pearce, 79, of Northfield, N.J., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the loving son of the late Alonzo and June (Godfrey) Pearce. He was the devoted companion of Betty Angleman.

William bravely served his country in the United States Navy. He was a graduate of Penn State with a B.A. in education. He taught middle school for many years. Most recently, he worked for Bass Trucking as a truck driver.

He will be missed and fondly remembered by daughters, Margaret Pearce and Patricia Dickson; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Megan Dickson; brothers, Bob Pearce, Thomas Pearce and Duane Ragucci; and sister, Gloria Elgert.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of William, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.

Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
