|
|
William "Bill" Perri, 64, Olyphant, formerly of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Santo and Frances Adams Perri, he was a former police officer in Jermyn and Waymart and a United States Army veteran. Bill also worked for a couple of glass manufacturing companies during his career.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, working on his cars and watching wrestling and TV Westerns.
Surviving are his former wife, Kathleen Supinski Perri, Olyphant; his daughter, Jenna Polachek and husband, Michael, Dickson City; a grandson, Tucker Raymond Polachek, Dickson City; a brother, Joseph Perri, Carbondale; three sisters, Phyllis Shoppy, Carbondale; Charlotte Terpak, New Jersey; Nancy Davis and husband, Ted, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Santo "Bud" Perri and Robert Perri; a sister, Mary Ann Beal.
The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019