William R. Maslar Obituary
William R. Maslar, Scranton, died Sunday after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Pauline Garback Maslar, he was employed as a tool and die operator before retirement.

He is survived by his longtime loving companion, Carol Kunz, Scranton.

Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.

Visit the website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 7, 2019
