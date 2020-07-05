Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
William R. Reese Sr.

William R. Reese Sr. Obituary

William R. Reese Sr., 86, of Clifton Twp., died Saturday morning at home following an illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Beatrice "Jean" Reese.

Born Aug. 31, 1933, he was the son of late Russell and Florence Dieter Reese. Before retirement, he owned and operated Reese's Excavating in Clifton Twp.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In his younger years, you could often find him cheering on his son at Moc-a-tek Speedway. Modified racing was a hobby they both loved and shared. You could also find him in the stands at his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events - with a large root beer and a hotdog.

Also surviving are his daughters, Terri Chillot and her husband, Alan, Clifton Twp.; and Kathy Witko and her husband, John, Avoca; son, William R. Reese Jr. and his wife, Vicki, Gouldsboro; grandchildren, Alan Chillot and his wife, Lindsay; Melissa Morgan and her husband, Sean; John Witko and his partner, Kayleigh Rader; and Renee Witko; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Garrett and Gabriella Chillot, Paisley Morgan, and Jonathan and Kevin Morgan.

Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


