William Richard Costigan

William Richard Costigan Obituary
William Richard Costigan, of Wyoming, died Thursday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an illness.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private military graveside services will be held in Wyoming Cemetery, Wyoming.

The family encourages memorial contributions be made in William's honor to the National Veterans Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020
