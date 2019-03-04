Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Richards. View Sign

William Richards, 91, of Forest City, died Saturday at home. His wife is the former Delores Puntar. The couple would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in August.



Born in Browndale, son of the late David and Ann Kranyak Richards, he was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. He was a graduate of Forest City High School, class of 1945, and Penn State Scranton. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served for 13 years during World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 524, Forest City. Before retirement, he was employed as a machinist at the former Cross Engineering, Carbondale. He was a former member and past president of the Browndale Fire Company. William was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a New York Yankees fan, and he thoroughly enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.



Also surviving are three sons, Ronald Richards and wife, Linda, Vandling; Gerald Richards and wife, Ann, Jermyn; and Paul Richards and wife, Barbara, Clifton, Va.; five grandchildren, Sarah Radinsky, Frederick, Md.; Leigh Long, Endwell, N.Y.; Bradley Richards, Jermyn; Elizabeth and Erin Richards, both of Clifton, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, Bella and Elliot Radinsky; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Richards.



The funeral will be Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.



Friends may call from 9 until Mass time at the church. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.



Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



