William Robert Ross, 58, of Clarks Summit, died Thursday at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. His wife is the former Pamela Ann White and they had been married for 29 years.
Born in Susquehanna, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Doris Tyler Ross. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and was a member of the Clarks Summit Post 7069.
He is survived by a son, Robert; two brothers, Larry and Steven; and three sisters, Edna, Terri and Jeannie.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert Bryan Ross.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Interment will be held in the Sandy Bank Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
A viewing will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time. Donations may be made to the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019