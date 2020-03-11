|
William Saar of the East Mountain section of Scranton died Tuesday at home. He was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Louise Saar, and second wife, Eleanor Russoniello Saar.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late William and Louise Houser Saar. A graduate of St. Mary's High School, class of 1946, he was employed by Fowler Williams Trucking for more than 35 years before retirement, and then the Lackawanna County Transportation System after retirement.
William was a self-taught musician and played many local venues, the VFWs and the Waldorf Park German-American Federation, where he was also a lifetime member. An avid radio controlled plane enthusiast, he belonged to the Waymart Wings, in South Canaan.
William's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Allied Services Hospice, DaVita Dialysis and Drs. Anthony Wylie and Ferdinand Manahan for their compassionate care over the years.
Surviving are daughters, Barbara Lynott and husband, Michael; Susan Saar; Tina Kohanski and husband, Louis; Debbie Saar; and June Godlewski and husband, Jared; sons, William E. Saar and companion, Elena Bartczak; John Saar and wife, Theresa; Jeffrey Saar and wife, Debbie; and Stephen and wife, Jackie; stepdaughters, Mary Jean Wolfe and husband, Tom; Angela Grow and husband, John; and Carol Ann McDonald and husband, Norm; stepsons, Carmen Russoniello and wife, Ruth Ann; and Vincent Russoniello and wife, Colette; daughters-in-law, Janet Saar and Debbie Saar Havrilko; sisters, June Marie Saar and companion, Owen Costello; and Sylvia Louise Reap; 33 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; several nieces nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sons, Kenneth and Lawrence Saar; and brother-in-law, William Reap.
The funeral will be Friday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1414 Elm St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020