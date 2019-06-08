William "Billy" Schiavo, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, died unexpectedly Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Born in Scranton, the son of James and Barbara Lashevicki Schiavo, he was of the Catholic faith. Billy was a 1991 graduate of Riverside Jr. Sr. High School and had attended Bloomsburg University. He worked as a postal clerk at the Scranton Post Office and was a member of the Postal Union.



Billy was an avid golfer and Irish fan and was a beloved son, brother, uncle and a friend to all who knew him.



Also surviving are three brothers, James "Iggy," Taylor; Matthew, Harrisburg; and David, Taylor; and a sister, Susan Bird and husband, Ben, Boston, Mass.; five nieces; and two nephews.



The funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Interment will be held at Old Forge Cemetery.



Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 613 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

