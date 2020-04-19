|
William "Bill" Jacob Schlittler, 63, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center.
Born in Scranton, Pa., and raised in Moscow, he was the son of the late Jacob Schlittler and Irene (Davis) Schlittler. Bill graduated from North Pocono High School in 1974 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton in 1978. Bill was self-employed and treasured his independence.
Bill truly enjoyed spending time with his nine children and his five grandchildren, who were the source of his greatest pride and joy. Bill was always their biggest supporter and could be seen in attendance at dance recitals, plays, graduations or other family gatherings to celebrate their accomplishments. A lifelong history and Civil War buff, he cherished trips with his family to Gettysburg to visit the historic battlefields, go on ghost tours and to take long hikes, soaking in nature. He also had a prized collection of historical weaponry that he amassed throughout his years of research. Bill loved the great outdoors and could be found taking his daily stroll around Lake Scranton. He also enjoyed a glass of red wine, dining out with his children, and frequent trips to the movies where he instilled his love of science fiction and fantasy in all of them. His children will always remember him for how much he loved and supported them, his wisdom, his storytelling, and his vibrant sense of humor.
Bill is survived by his children, Eric Schlittler and his wife, Cassie, of Dunmore, Jeff Schlittler and his wife, Melissa, of Olyphant, David Schlittler and his wife, Kelly, of Odenton, Md., Michael Schlittler and his fiancée, Colleen McLaughlin, of Mount Holly, N.C., Jacob Schlittler of Olyphant, Matthew Schlittler and fiancée, Jennifer Suwak, of Dunmore, James Schlittler and his wife, Chelsea Aston, of Scranton, Daniel Schlittler of Silver Spring, Md. and Renee Schlittler and companion, Jesse Filingo, of Spring Brook Twp.; his grandchildren, Zoey, Daphne, Harrison, Hunter and Charles Schlittler; his former spouse, Catherine Schlittler; his mother, Irene Schlittler; his sisters, Elizabeth Shenko, Patricia Fleming and Mary Lou Rogan; and his brother, Scot Schlittler.
The family wishes to thank the staff for the services and compassionate care he received at Commonwealth Health – Moses Taylor Hospital under the care of Charles S. Deck and Allied Services Hospice Center.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date once the current restrictions regarding large gatherings are eased.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Bill, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020