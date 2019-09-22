Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
William Schoon­over, 88, a proud U.S. Army veteran of West Scranton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, at home.

A blessing service is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019
