Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for William Chew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Chew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. Chew Obituary
William T. Chew, 83, of Thompson, died July 13 at Barnes-Kasson Hospital, Susquehanna. His wife is the former Florence H. Vacca.

Born in East Orange, N.J., son of the late Merritt and Myrtle Lear Chew, he attended school in East Orange and was a member of the New Jersey National Guard. William was retired from the Steamfitters Union Local 475, Warren, N.J.

He is also survived by his five children, Leslie Chew and fiancée, Hillary Black; Donna and husband, Michael Stauhs; Paul Chew and wife, Georganne; Gregory Chew and wife, Eileen; and Thomas Chew; 11 grandchildren, Michael and wife, Marci; Jason, David, Gregg, Jamie, Nicolette; Jacqueline and husband, Matt; Paul, Elisabeth, William; and Jenny and husband, Luke; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson.

The family will receive relatives and friends from noon until service time. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now