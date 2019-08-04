|
William T. Chew, 83, of Thompson, died July 13 at Barnes-Kasson Hospital, Susquehanna. His wife is the former Florence H. Vacca.
Born in East Orange, N.J., son of the late Merritt and Myrtle Lear Chew, he attended school in East Orange and was a member of the New Jersey National Guard. William was retired from the Steamfitters Union Local 475, Warren, N.J.
He is also survived by his five children, Leslie Chew and fiancée, Hillary Black; Donna and husband, Michael Stauhs; Paul Chew and wife, Georganne; Gregory Chew and wife, Eileen; and Thomas Chew; 11 grandchildren, Michael and wife, Marci; Jason, David, Gregg, Jamie, Nicolette; Jacqueline and husband, Matt; Paul, Elisabeth, William; and Jenny and husband, Luke; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson.
The family will receive relatives and friends from noon until service time. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019