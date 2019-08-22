|
|
William T. Harrington, 76, of Scranton, died Tuesday at his home. His wife, the former Gloria Cruise Harrington, died Dec. 10, 2004.
Born Dec. 21, 1942, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Catherine Robbins Harrington. William was an Army veteran, serving active duty from 1960 until 1963. Prior to his retirement, William was employed by Laminations Inc. and had been previously employed by Scranton Aluminum Ladder Co. for 25 years.
William was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed NASCAR and following his grandchildren's sporting events. He will be dearly missed by his family.
The Harrington family would like to extend special thanks to Bill's neighbors, Ruth and Kenny Williams, for their wonderful friendship and care.
Surviving are his son, William T. Harrington and wife, Lisa, Scranton; his daughter, Wendy Harvey and husband, Earl, Clarks Summit; four grandchildren, William T. Harrington and wife, Kayla; Amanda Harrington; and Ryan and Alexes Harvey; and nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Harrington; his sisters, Mary Stemphoski and Margaret Hanyon; and an infant sister, Catherine Harrington.
Funeral services will be Friday at noon in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Interment, committal and military honors will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019