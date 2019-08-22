Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Resources
More Obituaries for William Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Harrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. Harrington Obituary
William T. Harrington, 76, of Scranton, died Tuesday at his home. His wife, the former Gloria Cruise Harrington, died Dec. 10, 2004.

Born Dec. 21, 1942, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Catherine Robbins Harrington. William was an Army veteran, serving active duty from 1960 until 1963. Prior to his retirement, William was employed by Laminations Inc. and had been previously employed by Scranton Aluminum Ladder Co. for 25 years.

William was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed NASCAR and following his grandchildren's sporting events. He will be dearly missed by his family.

The Harrington family would like to extend special thanks to Bill's neighbors, Ruth and Kenny Williams, for their wonderful friendship and care.

Surviving are his son, William T. Harrington and wife, Lisa, Scranton; his daughter, Wendy Harvey and husband, Earl, Clarks Summit; four grandchildren, William T. Harrington and wife, Kayla; Amanda Harrington; and Ryan and Alexes Harvey; and nieces and nephews.

He also was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Harrington; his sisters, Mary Stemphoski and Margaret Hanyon; and an infant sister, Catherine Harrington.

Funeral services will be Friday at noon in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Interment, committal and military honors will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

For online condolences, visit duffyandsnowdon.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now