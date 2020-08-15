Home

Lombardo Funeral Home - Northtowns Chapel
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home - Northtowns Chapel
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
View Map
William T. Kuschke

William T. Kuschke Obituary

William T. Kuschke of Amherst entered into rest on Aug. 12, 2020.

Beloved husband of Noel (nee Newton) Kuschke; former spouse of Carole (nee Brust); dedicated father of William (Sheila), Karen (Jim) Bauer, Kenneth (Mary), Kimberly (Bruce Beck), Kathy and the late Keith; adored grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with many stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; dear brother of Barry and the late Elinor Morris, and Robert, Chris, Charles and Beverly Billings.

Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning. Interment, Elmlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Erie County SPCA.

Pursuant to New York State guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


