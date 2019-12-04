Scranton Times Obituaries
William Thomas Walsh, 73, of Dalton, died Wednesday at home.

Born Aug. 4, 1946, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John Ambrose and Ruth Katharine Hill Walsh.

A resident of Dalton, he was educated in the Scranton schools. Before retirement, Bill was employed as a mechanic for PennDOT.

He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed helping his family, especially his daughter with numerous home improvements, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to area restaurants and was often seen sharing a meal with his brother before his death and his sister-in-law.

Surviving are a daughter, Allicia Holden and husband, Timothy, Prosper, Texas; sister, Joan Cerminaro, Scranton; grandchildren, Jonathan, Emma and Alexander; and sister-in-law, Lillian Mae Walsh, Dalton.

He was also preceded in death by brother, John Joseph Walsh.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Interment, Shady Lane Cemetery, Chinchilla.

For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019
