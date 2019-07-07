William "Bill" Trainor, 57, of Roaring Brook Twp., died Wednesday night at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia surrounded by his loving family after a 10-year battle with mylefibrosis. He and his wife, the former Andrea Gillette, would have celebrated 32 years of marriage in November.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Roland and Margaret Lee Trainor, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and attended Penn State University. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of corporal. Before retirement, Bill was employed by both Specialty Defense as the director of engineering and as vice president and general manager for BAE Systems, covering its operations in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee. He had received a patent for co-designing a model for military chin straps used on military helmets. He was a member of the Northeastern Detachment Marine Corps League, Scranton, and SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore.



In his free time he was never sitting down, always active as he enjoyed playing basketball, golfing and was an avid bike rider. He loved to be outdoors and would spend his later years enjoying his birdfeeders that he loved so much. He loved his dog, Ben, who he shared a close bond with in his 20s and 30s.



Bill was a devoted and loving family man who always had the ability to make his family and friends laugh with his dry sense of humor. Bill was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Vikings, and loved to reminisce about the Philadelphia 76ers of the 1980s, especially his favorite player, Julius "Dr. J" Erving.



He was an extremely hard worker and was a master mechanical engineer with the ability to look at complex situations and find solutions, all while meticulous with every detail no matter how small or minute. He received several BAE System's Chairman's awards for product and government defense contracting. While employed, he had the opportunity to travel often to numerous military bases across the nation and around the world.



Bill's family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Hexner and Dr. Daria Babushok, the entire staff at the University of Pennsylvania surgical intensive care unit at Rhoads 5 and also the entire staff of the transplant unit at Rhoads 7 and Dr. Michael Rogan and Dr. Louis DeNaples for all their dedicated and compassionate care.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by and was extremely proud of his three sons: twins, Roland, Dunmore; and Nicholas, Orlando, Fla.; and William, of Roaring Brook Twp.; two sisters, Donna and Leslie Trainor, both of Dunmore; his brother-in-law, whom he considered a brother, Nicky Gillette, Dunmore, and his wife, Audra; and his father and mother–in-law, Guy and Peggy Gillette, Scranton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, especially his three nieces, Liza, Brooke and Nicole Gillette, with whom he shared a special bond.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and John "Jack" Trainor.



Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Bill on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. There are no calling hours prior to the time of Mass. Interment with military honors to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.



In remembering Bill, please consider a contribution in his name to MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601; or to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.



Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019