Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Urda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Urda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Urda Obituary
William Urda, 79, of Mashpee, Mass., formerly of Acton, Mass., and Jermyn, Pa., passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on Jan. 7. He was the husband of Judi Urda, and predeceased by his first wife, Elaine (Fedorchak) Urda.

Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Boston University, and worked as a medical technologist until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and nature and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

For funeral arrangements and online guestbook, please visit the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -