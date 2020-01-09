|
William Urda, 79, of Mashpee, Mass., formerly of Acton, Mass., and Jermyn, Pa., passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on Jan. 7. He was the husband of Judi Urda, and predeceased by his first wife, Elaine (Fedorchak) Urda.
Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Boston University, and worked as a medical technologist until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and nature and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
For funeral arrangements and online guestbook, please visit the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020