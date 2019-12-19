|
|
William W. Goerlitz, 87, of Sturges, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday. His wife, Virginia, preceded him in death in October 2017.
Born in Stewartsville, N.J., he was the son of the late Arthur R Goerlitz Sr. and Marie H Goerlitz (formerly VanNortwick). He was a United States Air Force veteran and honorably served his country during the Korean War. He held numerous positions through the years but retired as a corrections officer at the Waymart Correctional Facility. He was a longtime member of the National Veterans of Foreign Wars. He had a strong faith in our Lord and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville.
Bill was well known for saying "If you can't do something right, don't do it at all" and he demonstrated that in all that he did. He was a perfectionist to put it lightly. From his electrical wiring, to his inspector days, and when operating his favorite dozer, not one stone was left out of place. To anyone trying to find a flaw in his work, I wish you luck. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman for most of his life. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking and spent a lot of time just tinkering in his garage. Of all his pastimes, there was nothing Bill cared for more in the world than his family. He loved offering his advice and words of wisdom to anyone who needed it. He led by example to be a good father, which of all his life's accomplishments is what he was most proud of.
He is survived by his brother, Carl F. Goerlitz, Palmerton, Pa. He is also survived by his daughter, Susan and husband, John Conte Jr.; and his four stepchildren, Maryanne Gregorowicz, Dominick Juice, Catherine Hess and Joseph Juice. He had 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his beloved children: his son, William W. Goerlitz Jr.; and his daughter, Anne Marie McPherson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Arthur R. Goerlitz Jr., of Texas.
A funeral Mass is to be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, 18452. Interment at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019