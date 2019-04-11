Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William W. "Billy" O'Connor. View Sign

William W. "Billy" O'Connor, 67, of Dickson City, died March 26 from complications of COPD at his home.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late William O'Connor and Louise Fox. Before moving to Carbondale, he was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School. He was employed in the restaurant industry for most of his career.



Bill was a bright and intelligent man. He was an art and history enthusiast who enjoyed reading and had a desire for knowledge. He loved sharing his past experiences and hearing stories of everybody else's adventures. He was also a big animal lover. We will miss him dearly.



He is survived by a daughter, Heather; and grandson, Connor; as well as his extended family and friends at Katrina's Pizza, where he worked and loved spending time.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Neil Ryan; and his beloved Dog, Crockett.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in Katrina's Pizza, 813 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City.



Arrangements and on-site cremation were under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

