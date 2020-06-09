|
Williamette Avery, 88, of Lake Winola, passed away June 6, 2020, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Henry Avery, on Jan. 24, 2009.
Born in Tunkhannock on July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Florence Mitchell Sheare. Williamette worked as a seamstress for many years until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville, loved her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed watching baseball games and NASCAR races. Her favorite hobbies included coin collecting, puzzles and sewing.
She is survived by her sons, Louis and wife, Christina; and James and wife, JoAnne; sister, Edith St. Clair; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.
Those of you who may wish to attend Williamette's funeral service can join the family online for a livestreamed service with Pastor Debra Lossey of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Williamette Avery's tribute page.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2020