William Richard Costigan, of Wyoming, died Thursday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an illness.

Born in Philadelphia in 1953, he was the son of the late Peter and Genevieve Costigan. William was a devoted Marine and full of love. He was beloved by friends, family and neighbors, and a dear friend to all who knew him. An avid fisherman and sportsman, he never let a sunny day pass in vain. He was very proud of his time served in the United States Marine Corps, the American flag and his Irish heritage.

William was proud of his devotion to his children and grandchildren, and keeping his word. He was a strong believer in his faith and the integrity of a firm handshake; his handshake was his bond. William will certainly be missed by many, but the songs of his heart can be remembered through Motown, the Regulators and a hearty laugh.

In the words of William Richard Costigan, "better days are coming, Semper Fi."

Surviving are his daughters, Kellyann Costigan and her companion, David Frantz, of Kunkletown; Jennifer Harvey and her fiancé, Salvatore Gallo, of Gouldsboro; and Kathryn Costigan, of Jim Thorpe; his son, William Costigan and wife, Natalie, of Wyoming, Pa.; and grandchildren, David, Tricia, Jeffery, Gabriel, Michael, Isaiah, Andrew, Micah, Maddie and Liam.

He was also proceed in death by brothers, James and Peter Costigan.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private military graveside services will be held in Wyoming Cemetery, Wyoming.

The family encourages memorial contributions be made in William's honor to the National Veterans Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020
