Willie Charles Neal, better known as "Willie C," died early Thursday morning while in the care of Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, from a long, terminal illness.



Born June 24, 1957, in Columbia, Miss., he resided in Scranton for many years and was employed at several jobs in the area. He was the son of his late parents, Annie Pearl Neal and OC Neal. Willie loved and enjoyed cooking, and was just a fun person who loved life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Surviving are his wife, Darnell Neal; stepchildren, John Reed and wife, Danielle; Brandy Centeno and husband, Robert, all of Scranton; and Delron Reed, Philadelphia; stepgrandchildren, Kaleef Boone, Taliah Reed, Little Robert Centeno III, Scranton; and Naquan Reed, Philadelphia; numerous biological children and grandchildren as well; sisters-in-law, Cheryl and Kimberly Frazier, and Quinta Parham, Scranton; brother-in-law, Earl Frazier Jr., Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Mandy and Peggy Lee Neal, Columbia; and Janice Ann Henry and husband, Ronald, Hattiesburg, Miss.; brothers, Gerald; Edward Charles and Wayne Neal, Columbia; nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Annie Jean Neal.



We, the family, greatly appreciate and want to thank the team of Hospice Care at Allied for all they did for our loved one.



A funeral service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Friends may call from 5 to service time.



In lieu of condolences, contributions may be sent to his wife, Darnell Neal, c/o the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc.

