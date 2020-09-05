Home

Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
400 Faitoute Avenue
Roselle Park, NJ 07204
(908) 245-1558
Wilma Grey Blumer

Wilma Grey Blumer Obituary

Wilma Grey Blumer, 86, of Halifax, died Wednesday at home. Wilma was married to the late Andre Pilar and later to the late Harry Blumer.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1934, in Fayetteville, N.C., the daughter of the late Lewis and Betty (Bevens) Jones.

She was involved with the Red Hat Society in Moscow and Halifax. She was a ballroom dancer and was the all-around champion ballroom dancer with her partner, Joseph Bennett, at Madison Square Garden, New York City, in 1960. She loved to read and spend time with her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Robert Knott and his wife, Evelyn, of Halifax; and son, Steven Pilar of Elizabethville; grandchildren, Nicole Patricia and her husband, Kyle Joseph Lehman, of Halifax; and Kolten Pilar and Montana Jade Pilar, both of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Olivia Kay, Kade Joseph and Luke Carl Lehman. She is also survived by sisters, Helen Morris and Betty Grice.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Knott.

A memorial service will be held at Mastapeter Funeral Homes Inc., 400 Faitoute Ave., Roselle Park, NJ 07204, on Friday at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth, N.J.

The family requests that memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.

Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., Millersburg, is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, go to www.minnichfuneral.com.


