Wilson L. Fritz, 76, Covington Twp., died Wednesday evening at the Hampton House in Hanover Twp. afer an illness. His wife is the former Jesse Larnerd. The couple would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on Oct. 20.
Born April 10, 1943, in Stroudsburg, the son of the late Wilson L. and Helen (McElroy) Fritz, he was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1961 until 1966. Before retirement, Wilson was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He had previously worked in construction for many years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Catherine Martin, Covington Twp.; Nellie Havenstrite; Gilbert Mills and wife, Christina; Walter Mills and wife, Ann; and Stella Jackson and husband, Charlie; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Stevens; and his brothers, James and Thomas Fritz.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at noon in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Eric Luczak as officiating clergy.
Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Interment and committal, along with military honors, will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019