Windel Thomas Wright, 58, of Thornhurst, died Sept. 15 at home.
He is survived by three sisters, Elaine Seay and LaVerne Beavers, both of Piedmont, Ala.; and Sharon Bates, Covington, Ga.; partner and loving friend, Carl Slocum, Gouldsboro, Tenn.; three nieces, Tonya, Tracey and Sherri; two nephews, Eric and Jerry; four great-nieces, Jessie, Britt, Kristal and Ashlyn; two great-nephews, Christopher and Zachary; a great-great-nephew, Wyatt; and many friends and acquaintances.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Pennsylvania Cremation Services LLC.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019