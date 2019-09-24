Home

Windel Thomas Wright

Windel Thomas Wright Obituary
Windel Thomas Wright, 58, of Thornhurst, died Sept. 15 at home.

He is survived by three sisters, Elaine Seay and LaVerne Beavers, both of Piedmont, Ala.; and Sharon Bates, Covington, Ga.; partner and loving friend, Carl Slocum, Gouldsboro, Tenn.; three nieces, Tonya, Tracey and Sherri; two nephews, Eric and Jerry; four great-nieces, Jessie, Britt, Kristal and Ashlyn; two great-nephews, Christopher and Zachary; a great-great-nephew, Wyatt; and many friends and acquaintances.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Pennsylvania Cremation Services LLC.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019
