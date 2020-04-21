|
Windsor L. Bailey, 97, of Wilkes-Barre and formerly of Honesdale, died Friday at Timber Ridge Nursing Home, where he was residing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggie" Linke Bailey, on Dec. 25, 2008.
Born May 23, 1922, in New Milford, son of the late Fulford and Coral Bailey, he was a United States Army veteran of World War II. He served in the 365th Harbor Craft in the Pacific. Most of his time was spent in the jungles of New Guinea. He received the Good Conduct medal, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with a Bronze Star Philippines Liberation Ribbon. As a result of the war he suffered with severe PTSD for the rest of his life.
He worked as a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed antiques and loved to fish.
He is survived by his triplet sons, Richard and fiancée, Pepper, Archbald; Peter and wife, Barbara, Carbondale; and Wynn and wife, Kathy, Bradenton, Fla.; daughters, Suzanne and husband, Paul, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Michele Bailey, Scranton; also, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leon Bailey; and his grandson, Shawn Henderson.
Following cremation, a graveside service with military honors will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Honesdale, at a date to be announced.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or at www.woundedwarriorproject.com, in memory of Windsor Bailey.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020