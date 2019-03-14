Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winfield Scott Tannehill. View Sign

Winfield Scott Tannehill, South Scranton, died Sunday at home. His wife of 59 years is the former Dorothy Slonaker.



Born in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Gordon and Marion Simcox Tannehill. Educated at the Scranton State School for the Deaf, he was employed by the Art Print Co. for more than 45 years before retirement.



Scott loved cars and could always be found smiling. A sweet and generous man, he was always willing to give a helping hand and help anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.



Also surviving are daughters, Deborah Scott, Bonnie Guman, Tina Rafalko and Connie Piccerillo; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Costa; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brother, David Tannehill.



Funeral services and interment in Fairview Memorial Park were held privately.



Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



