Winifred (Leonard) Coyne, 85, formerly of Scranton, died Wednesday evening at Phoenixville Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Coyne, with whom she celebrated more than 47 years of marriage.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Barrett) Leonard. After graduating from St. Mary's High School, Winnie worked as a keypunch operator at Consolidated Molding Products, Scranton.
She eventually moved on to work as a payroll clerk and office manager. Winnie's father came from Ireland, so naturally, she loved all things Irish. She was an avid card player, excelling at pinochle and hozzy. Whether playing singles or partners, you didn't want to be on her opposing team. Winnie enjoyed the opportunity to entertain friends and family, always with style. She cherished the family tradition of vacationing at Rehoboth Beach with her brother's and sister's families, a tradition that carried on for over 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter and stepdaughters, Terri and husband, Brad Lamison, Pennsylvania; Patti and husband, Mark Rollo, New York; Mary Lu and husband, John Mahoney, Virginia; grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Amy Rollo; Nicholas and wife, Erin Rollo; Bridget and husband, Jeffrey Cooper; John Daniel Mahoney and wife, Grace Folsom; Meaghan Mahoney and husband, Nicholas Oltman; Conor Lamison, Cole Lamison; great-grandchildren, Landon and Lily Rollo, Adelaide and Cora Cooper; sisters-in-law, Ann Cummings, Betty O'Connor, Eileen Haggerty; Sister Ann Eulaine McHale, I.H.M.; brother-in-law, John Coyne; and countless devoted nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Coyne, her sister Mary Roberts, and brother Joseph T. Leonard.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., in The Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to, Sisters of I.H.M. Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019