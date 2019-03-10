Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wyland A. Estus. View Sign

Wyland A. Estus, Lake Ariel, died Friday in the Regional Hospital of Scranton, peacefully, with his family by his side. His wife is Anna Estus.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Clifford and Alice Estus, he was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church. Before retirement, he had been self-employed in the busing, farming, logging and mechanic industries.



Also surviving are children, Debbie Davis; Connie Winters; friends, Estus, Roger and D.J. Capoccia; and Anita Shoemaker; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by an infant son, David; and brothers, Herman and Donald.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at noon in the Sterling United Methodist Church, 567 Sterling Road, Sterling, officiated by the Rev. Brian Wallace.



Friends may call Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Sterling United Methodist Church, 567 Sterling Road, Sterling, PA 18463.



