Wyland A. Estus, Lake Ariel, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton, peacefully, with his family by his side. His wife is Anna Estus.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Clifford and Alice Estus, he was a member of Sterling United Methodist Church. Before retirement, he had been self-employed in the busing, farming, logging and mechanic industries.
Also surviving are children, Debbie Davis, Connie Winters, Friend Estus, Roger and D.J. Capoccia, and Anita Shoemaker; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by an infant son, David; and brothers, Herman and Donald.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at noon in Sterling United Methodist Church, 567 Sterling Road, Sterling, officiated by the Rev. Brian Wallace.
Friends may call Tuesday from 10 until time of service. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sterling United Methodist Church, 567 Sterling Road, Sterling, PA 18463.
Arrangements are under the care of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To leave your condolences, visit the funeral home website.
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2019