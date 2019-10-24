|
Ylli Nashi of Scranton died Tuesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Lirika Guxha Nashi.
Born in Albania, he was the son of the late Harito and Katerina Miha and was a university graduate. He was an architect for KBA Engineering P.C.
Also surviving are a daughter, Ketrin and husband, Adrian, White Plains, N.Y.; a son, Evi Nashi, Scranton; and a brother, Artur Nashi, Orlando, Fla.
Friends may call Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 24, 2019