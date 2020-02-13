Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Eckert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Eckert Obituary
Yolanda Eckert, 76, of South Abington Twp., died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.

Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Mayes Reid. Yolanda was a strong-willed free spirit and will be remembered for her outspoken nature. She enjoyed camping, fishing, bargain hunting, playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Mary Lyons and husband, Frank; Lisa Davies and husband, Rick; and Terri Delgado and husband, Francisco; grandchildren, Nicole, Martin, Danielle, Kristopher, Jason, Frankie and Katelynn; 17 great-grandchildren; eight sisters, Mary, Barbara, Arlene, Rhoda, Gertha, Delores, Margaret and Ruth; two brothers, Daniel and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angel Kalenick; and grandson, Michael Shoup.

The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Delores Moore for her love and support to both Yolanda and Angel.

Friends may pay respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -