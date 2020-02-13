|
|
Yolanda Eckert, 76, of South Abington Twp., died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Mayes Reid. Yolanda was a strong-willed free spirit and will be remembered for her outspoken nature. She enjoyed camping, fishing, bargain hunting, playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are three daughters, Mary Lyons and husband, Frank; Lisa Davies and husband, Rick; and Terri Delgado and husband, Francisco; grandchildren, Nicole, Martin, Danielle, Kristopher, Jason, Frankie and Katelynn; 17 great-grandchildren; eight sisters, Mary, Barbara, Arlene, Rhoda, Gertha, Delores, Margaret and Ruth; two brothers, Daniel and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angel Kalenick; and grandson, Michael Shoup.
The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Delores Moore for her love and support to both Yolanda and Angel.
Friends may pay respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020