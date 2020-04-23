|
It is with great sadness that the family of Yolanda Marie Cupple, age 89, announces her passing with family by her side after a lengthy illness on Friday, April 17. Her deep love for her family and her work serving her community as a registered nurse will be her legacy.
Yolanda was born on Feb. 23, 1931, and lived much of her life in Archbald. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants, the late Antonio and Concetta (Nasdeo) Amabile. Yolanda attended Archbald High School and Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing, becoming the first in her family to attain a professional degree. She worked for many years at Scranton State General Hospital as an emergency room head nurse, where she met and married her husband, Peter Cupple, M.D. Later, she worked as a private duty nurse and at Clarks Summit State Hospital, spending many of those years on night shift in order to have the most quality time with her daughter Jennifer, who she raised as a single parent. Yolanda's work and her compassionate nature inspired Jennifer and several nieces to follow in her footsteps in their own careers.
Yolanda was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Archbald and the SSGH Alumni Association. In her retirement, she moved to Montgomery County, Pa., to be closer to her grandchildren, whom she loved fiercely. She was an excellent cook and epitomized the Italian belief that "food is love." Her generosity to all her family will always be remembered. When medical conditions caused her to move to Phoebe Wyncote Care Facility, she sometimes exasperated and mostly charmed staff with her humor and frequent expressions of her love for them all. She enjoyed crosswords, any musical activities or sing-a-longs and loved bingo.
Above all else, Yolanda lived for her family. Her pride in them and selflessness as a mother was apparent to all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Cupple Steele, son-in-law Alan, and grandchildren, Matthew, Katie and Julia, of Solebury, Pa.; as well as her many nieces and nephews; and countless cousins, friends and colleagues.
She will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, John, Thomas and Armand; and her two sisters, Ida Amabile and Mary Sgobba.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all those who helped to care for Yolanda, especially the excellent staff of Abington Jefferson Hospice team and inpatient unit, the entire Phoebe Wyncote staff and community, her niece Donna Conaghan, whose kind care for "Aunt Yola" never wavered, and Mrs. Helen Stec, her dearest friend in life.
Graveside services will be private at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. A memorial celebration of Yolanda's life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Ministries at Phoebe.org.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020