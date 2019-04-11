Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda R. DiCindio. View Sign

Yolanda R. DiCindio, 98, Dunmore, died April 3 after a brief illness in Tulsa, Okla., where she had lived with her daughter, Ann, and son-in-law, Wayne, for the last 3½ years. She moved to Oklahoma after the death of her husband, Alphonso J. DiCindio, in 2015.



Born in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Edith Mercuri Orazzi.



Yolanda, Yo, Yolly, Mom, Grandma Yo, Great-Grammy - she always answered full of life and vigor. She was the life of the party and could always keep things going. She traveled the world with Al, her loving husband of 69 years, during his 34-year military career, returning home to Dunmore in 1969. Her smile was contagious and full of mischief. Her determination and will were strong beyond her petite stature. Known for her great cooking, she leaves a legacy in the many kitchens of those to whom she taught the art of pasta making. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, she set an example that endured to her final days. She left this world with grace and dignity and will be greatly missed by family, friends and all those blessed to have come to know her.



The family wishes to thank Kathy George and Susan Burk who assisted in care-giving and provided many hours of love and companionship. You have become part of our family.



She is survived by a sister, Mary Lovallo, Dunmore; a daughter, Ann Weatherly (Wayne), Tulsa, Okla.; a son, Joseph (Sarah), Jefferson Twp.; grandchildren, Whitnie Cypert (Brian); Erin Gremminger (Jason); stepgrandchildren, Denise Cocco (Joe); Dawn Okeefe (Jimmy); great-grandchildren, Carson, Brandt, Kellan, Koda, Joey, Nicolas.



She was also preceded in death by husband, Al; sister, Amelia Sottile; and brothers, Nicholas Orazzi, Joseph Orazzi and Geno Orazzi.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a .



To offer an online condolence, visit

Yolanda R. DiCindio, 98, Dunmore, died April 3 after a brief illness in Tulsa, Okla., where she had lived with her daughter, Ann, and son-in-law, Wayne, for the last 3½ years. She moved to Oklahoma after the death of her husband, Alphonso J. DiCindio, in 2015.Born in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Edith Mercuri Orazzi.Yolanda, Yo, Yolly, Mom, Grandma Yo, Great-Grammy - she always answered full of life and vigor. She was the life of the party and could always keep things going. She traveled the world with Al, her loving husband of 69 years, during his 34-year military career, returning home to Dunmore in 1969. Her smile was contagious and full of mischief. Her determination and will were strong beyond her petite stature. Known for her great cooking, she leaves a legacy in the many kitchens of those to whom she taught the art of pasta making. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, she set an example that endured to her final days. She left this world with grace and dignity and will be greatly missed by family, friends and all those blessed to have come to know her.The family wishes to thank Kathy George and Susan Burk who assisted in care-giving and provided many hours of love and companionship. You have become part of our family.She is survived by a sister, Mary Lovallo, Dunmore; a daughter, Ann Weatherly (Wayne), Tulsa, Okla.; a son, Joseph (Sarah), Jefferson Twp.; grandchildren, Whitnie Cypert (Brian); Erin Gremminger (Jason); stepgrandchildren, Denise Cocco (Joe); Dawn Okeefe (Jimmy); great-grandchildren, Carson, Brandt, Kellan, Koda, Joey, Nicolas.She was also preceded in death by husband, Al; sister, Amelia Sottile; and brothers, Nicholas Orazzi, Joseph Orazzi and Geno Orazzi.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a .To offer an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 343-6013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations