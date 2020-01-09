|
Yole Ceccarelli, 96, of Archbald, died Monday at the Lackawanna Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the widow of the late Quarto Ceccarelli, who died in 1988.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elena Biagoli Mariotti. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, she was a parishioner of St. Mary's Assumption Church, Jessup, until its closing, and currently of Queen of Angels Parish.
Known to have had a spunky attitude, Yole was great to her nieces and nephews and loved to cook and bake for them. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Vincent and Edward Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020