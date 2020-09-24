Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Yuriy Gidalevich

Yuriy Gidalevich Obituary

Yuriy Gidalevich, 83, of Scranton, passed away Wednesday evening at Abington-Jefferson Health Center in Warminster, Pa. His wife was the late Lida Levin Gidalevich, who died Jan. 7, 1999. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Anna Lisak.

Born in the Ukraine, he was the son of the late Nikolay and Sophia Marchevka Gidalevich. Prior to retirement, he was a chemical engineer.

He was a very strong and caring man, and was very loyal to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Also surviving are a daughter, Louba Block and her husband, Gregory, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Peter and Boris Block; a great-grandson, Ryder Block; and a cousin, Vladimir Marhevka.

A graveside service will be held today at noon in Temple Israel Cemetery in Dunmore, celebrated by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon.

There will be no local Shiva.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.


