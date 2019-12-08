|
Yvonne M. Joyce, 83, of North Scranton died Friday evening at Abington Manor. She was the widow of Donald Joyce, who died July 24, 2012. The couple was married for 49 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Kozlansky Ezers-kes. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical School, class of 1954. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Mary Mother of God Parish.
Known to everyone as Nonnie, she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed all the times spent with family, especially Sunday dinners. She was a bowler for many years in the Stitchers League. Before her retirement, she was employed by ICS and the International Schools Co. of Latin America, and Haddon Craftsman in the estimating department. She also worked as a relief telephone operator.
Surviving are three sons, JJ Joyce and wife, Katie, Eynon; Thomas Joyce, Scranton; and Brian Joyce and companion, Grace Ann Hogan, Throop; two grandsons, who were the light of her life, Donny Joyce and John Joyce and fiancee, Alyssa Sanderson, all of Eynon; and a nephew, John Vandov-sky. She was preceded in death, besides her husband, by a son, Donny Joyce, and three sisters, Ruth, Ann Marie and Violet.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Abington Manor for all care and kindness given to Yvonne.
The funeral will be Tuesday from the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton, with Mass at Mary Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019