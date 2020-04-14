|
|
Zoltan Nemeth, 45, of Archbald, passed away Monday, April 13, in the early morning hours at Hospice of Sacred Heart, peacefully after his courageous seven-year battle with Ocular Melonoma.
Zoltan was born in State College, Pa., and raised in Coopersburg, Pa. He was the son of Roger and Lynn Nemeth, currently residing in Coopersburg.
Zoltan was a 1992 graduate of Southern Lehigh Valley High School and was a 1997 Bachelor of Science mechanical engineering graduate from Penn State University. He then went on to start his young professional career working at various engineering companies including Toyota in Kentucky, Makino in Ohio, Lucas Sumitomo in Ohio, Finet in Pennsylvania and enjoyed most recently 19 years with Lockheed Martin.
Zoltan's love of engineering started at an early age tinkering with screwdrivers and taking door knobs off at the age of 2, which then turned into fixing broken household items to working on cars to rebuilding engines to then mechanical design. Growing up he was a lifelong member of the Blue Mountain Quarter Midget Racing Club and the Race Car Club of America. From that he then joined up with an engineering club at Penn State, where they also worked on various mechanical design projects along with building and driving their own race car on the tracks.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend to many. Words cannot describe how much Zoltan will be missed. He will always be remembered by his generosity, humor, laughter, dedication, friendly conversations and his nicknames of Z, Zoolie, ZMan, Zippy and most important nickname - Daddy.
Zoltan was a loving father to three children. His family was his world. He was heavily involved with volunteering for his children as well as for other children in the community and enjoyed doing so. Every season he volunteered and helped with the Valley View Jr. Cougars, the Valley Wrestling Club, swim teams, soccer, baseball, basketball, track and cross country. Every season had a sport and every season Zoltan seldom left work and wasn't going to his children's sports. Even when there wasn't an organized sport in the evening or weekend he enjoyed taking them to the local bike trails to get in some miles. He loved his family and did as much as he could for them in short time he was given on this Earth.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer, which they have been married for 20 years, with their three children, Dominick, Lily and Anthony; his brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Christina Nemeth, in Kirchheim, Germany, with their children, Sophie and Lucas; his father and mother-in-law, Philip Jr. and Charlotte DeStefano; and his brother-in-law, Philip DeStefano III, in Scranton, Pa.
Services will be made private due to current environment restrictions.
A memorial Mass will be shared at later date at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020