DARGIE Ann Rodgers (née Swingler) passed away after a short illness at Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow, on Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 88 years. There will be a private cremation, thereafter a commemorative service will be held at St Margaret’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Newlands, Glasgow, G43 2DS, on Monday 22nd July 2019, at 11.45am. Ann was born in Madras, India, in 1931, attended Bishop Cottons Anglican Boarding School in Bangalore, travelled to Glasgow in 1947 and studied at School of Domestic Science, taught at St George’s and Colston Schools, spent a year in Australia on teacher exchange, married in 1976 and spent periods in Dubai, Indonesia, London and Guyana and retired to Mid-Wales, then Glasgow. Infinite thanks to the sympathetic care provided by the NHS, Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow and the Marie Curie Organisation.
Published in The Times on July 19, 2019