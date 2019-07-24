|
Anthony Patrick Douds passed away peacefully on 18th July 2019, aged 84. Tony of Whitchurch, Shropshire. Beloved husband of Mary and a loving father and grandfather. Funeral service at St George's Catholic Church, Whitchurch, on Thursday 1st August, at noon, followed by interment Malpas Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Hospice at Home. Enquiries to Rolfe's The Family Funeral Service, Whitchurch. Tel: (01948) 662209.
Published in The Times on July 24, 2019