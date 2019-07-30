Home

SMITH Caroline Mona (Mona) of Marine Lodge, Southsea. Died peacefully in her sleep on 27th June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Smith. Mother of five, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 13. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will take place at 12.30pm, on Monday 5th August, at St James' Church, 285/287 Milton Road, Portsmouth, PO4 8PG, followed by a burial at Milton Cemetery, at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to 'Friends of Rosie Children's Cancer Research Fund' or 'Cancer Research UK' can be sent care of A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, Titchfield, PO14 4DY. Tel: (01329) 842115.
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019
