Christopher LAMBERT

Christopher LAMBERT Obituary
LAMBERT Christopher (Chris) on 22nd July 2019, aged 64, died peacefully at St Leonards Hospice in York, following a long illness, he will be much missed by his family and friends. A funeral will take place on Thursday 8th August 2019, at 2.20pm, at York Crematorium followed by a reception at the National Railway Museum from 3.15pm onwards. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to St Leonards Hospice. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, tel: 01759 303129.
Published in The Times on July 27, 2019
