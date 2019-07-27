|
|
LAMBERT Christopher (Chris) on 22nd
July 2019, aged 64, died peacefully at
St Leonards Hospice in York, following
a long illness, he will be much missed
by his family and friends. A funeral will
take place on Thursday 8th August
2019, at 2.20pm, at York Crematorium
followed by a reception at the National
Railway Museum from 3.15pm
onwards. In lieu of flowers the family
requests donations to be made to St
Leonards Hospice. Enquiries to J G
Fielder & Son, tel: 01759 303129.
Published in The Times on July 27, 2019