David Scott KINCAID

David Scott KINCAID Obituary
David Scott passed away peacefully on 12th July 2019, aged 86. Dearly beloved husband of Kim, devoted father to Beverley, Linda and Elizabeth. Cherished grandfather to Joshua, Elliott, Lauren, Oliver, Matthew and Connor and adored father-in-law to Dick. The Funeral is to be held at Guildford Crematorium on Thursday 1st August, at 1.30pm. Donations in his memory may be made to The Royal Surrey County Hospital, c/o Alan Greenwood and Sons, 34 Madrid Road, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7NU. Telephone 01483 449554.
Published in The Times on July 27, 2019
