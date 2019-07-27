|
|
David Scott passed away
peacefully on 12th July 2019,
aged 86. Dearly beloved husband
of Kim, devoted father to
Beverley, Linda and Elizabeth.
Cherished grandfather to Joshua,
Elliott, Lauren, Oliver, Matthew
and Connor and adored father-in-law
to Dick. The Funeral is to be
held at Guildford Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August, at 1.30pm.
Donations in his memory may be
made to The Royal Surrey County
Hospital, c/o Alan Greenwood and
Sons, 34 Madrid Road, Guildford,
Surrey, GU2 7NU.
Telephone 01483 449554.
Published in The Times on July 27, 2019