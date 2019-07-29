|
FINLAYSON Diane Margaret retired librarian, of Warlingham, Surrey,passed away peacefully at Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton, on 25th June 2019, following a short illness. The beloved daughter of Robert and Joyce Finlayson (both deceased), she is survived by a wide network of loving family members and close friends. The funeral service was held at Panbride Church, Carnoustie, Scotland, on 19th July. There will be a service of thanksgiving at St Leonard's Church,Chelsham, Warlingham, Surrey, CR69JP, on Monday 12th August, at 11.30am, to be followed by refreshments at the church. All welcome. Please make any charitable donations to The Royal Marsden Hospital, Smithers Ward and St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley, care ofBC Baker & Son Funeral Directors 15/17High Street, Caterham, CR3 5UE. Tel:01883 343219. Alternatively a donation box will be available at the thanksgiving service.
Published in The Times on July 29, 2019